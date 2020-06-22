Man accused of 2005 sex offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail on 20 felony charges related to alleged 2005 sexual offenses involving a minor.

Joshua Derek McGrady, 37, is being held without bond on 10 counts each of sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and object sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 13, according to jail records.

McGrady was arrested Tuesday. No further details were available.

Each sexual assault offense carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction. Each object sexual penetration carries a sentence of five years to life.

