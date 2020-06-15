Louisa man accused of firearm theft

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Louisa man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly stealing a firearm off State Park Road and then reportedly discharging it while fleeing an ensuing altercation.

Caleb Preston Scott, 26, is being held at New River Valley Regional Jail in lieu of $1,000 bond, according to jail records.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to the area of 4545 State Park Road just after 5 p.m. for a report of a disturbance and shots fired.

Witnesses told police an altercation ensued when a suspect identified as Scott stole a firearm and then brandished it before fleeing the area. Scott also is alleged to have discharged the firearm, but no one was injured, police said.

Officers located Scott in the vicinity a short time later and took him into custody on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, larceny of a firearm and reckless handling of a firearm.

No other details are being released at this time. Court records show the case is set for a hearing in Pulaski County General District Court Oct. 19.

According to Louisa County Circuit Court files, Scott has multiple drug and probation violation convictions in that county dating back to 2013.

The sheriff’s office expressed gratitude to Dublin and Christiansburg police departments, Claytor Lake State Park police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for assistance on the call.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

Comments

comments