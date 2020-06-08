Local shop, church helping spread hope

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Class of 2020 has been put through the wringer in more ways than one. The final half of their senior year was spent at home instead of with their classmates. The prom was canceled. Spring sports were canceled. Finally, the day that the seniors were supposed to walk across the stage came and went without a ceremony or fanfare.

While a graduation ceremony and graduation week ceremonies are now scheduled, one local business and one Pastor have taken it upon themselves to offer at least a small token of love, hope and appreciation for anyone who needs it.

Karen DeHart Phibbs and Debbie Ayers, who operate Emmanuel Gift Shop in Pulaski, decided they wanted to give a lasting memento to the graduating seniors. Meanwhile another couple, Gary and Meghan Hash of the Jubilee Christian Center in Fairlawn, had a plan laid on their hearts to get Bibles out to anyone who needed one. The two groups have begun working together to distribute both gifts.

Plans were made and funds were raised to purchase needed supplies and the plan went into motion. So far, they have given away a large number of Bibles and Bible Promise Books to high school and college seniors, along with many others.

“We wanted to give the seniors something that would inspire them and would stay with them and that they could hold on to through the years,” said Phibbs. “People will hold on to some gifts for a short time or until they use them, but these Bible Promise Books are something that they can keep and use forever. The Bibles were Pastor Hash’s idea and those are wonderful. We want them to go out into the world with God’s Word in their hands.”

Their initial order included 300 Bible Promise Books, which will go to the first 300 seniors who swing by their shop. They’ve also ordered 150 Bibles. Some have gone to graduates, some have gone to others.

“We’ve been very blessed to receive all the help we’ve gotten with this project,” said Ayers. “We wanted to give each senior something to commemorate their graduation, so we just asked for people to help us make it happen. The Bibles Promise Books we’re giving the seniors are really nice and we even engraved ‘Class of 2020’ on the front of them. The Bibles are high quality as well and will last a lifetime.”

Originally created by the Hash’s as the “Access to Hope Bible Challenge,” the mission originally was to offer people the greatest hope given to mankind, the Word of God, in a time when hope may seem distant. To date, 123 Bibles have been given to people from Pulaski County and beyond. Donations to help buy Bibles have come from as far away as Nags Head and Virginia Beach.

One particularly special Bible was sent out to someone who wasn’t a senior, but the shop felt moved to send it out.

“We were contacted by Jim Lane, who told us about a soldier who was deploying to Africa,” Phibbs said. “Ephesians 6:11 says ‘Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.’ He left this weekend and we wanted to send that young man on his way with God’s armour, so he has one of these Bibles. We fully support our military and stand with them.”

Through a special arrangement with their distributor, Emmanuel Gift Shop is able to purchase the Bibles they are offering for $20 per copy. If you would like to sponsor one of these Bibles, contact the shop at 540-994-9077 or visit their Facebook page to leave a message.

