Local jobless rate soared in April

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The impact COVID-19 has had on Pulaski County jobs became clear this week with the release of April’s seasonally adjusted unemployment figures.

According to Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), 17.1%, or 2,779 of the county’s estimated workforce of 16,248, was without jobs in April. As a result, Pulaski County had the fourth highest unemployment rate among Virginia counties and cities for the month.

Only Bath County, 20.5%, Galax City, 17.3%, and Wythe County, 17.2%, ranked higher. Virginia’s April unemployment rate was 10.8%, which remained below the nationwide rate of 14.4%. Both increased from 3.3% and 4.5%, respectively, in March.

The pandemic’s impact started being felt in March, but a true numerical reflection of its blow to employment was less visible with March’s 5.9% rate because most layoffs, cutbacks and business and school closures didn’t take place until the second half of the month.

In his March press release, VEC Economist Timothy Ayler points out the reference week in which unemployment figures were collected was March 8-14, which predated many coronavirus-related impacts.

April figures, the latest available, show Pulaski County unemployment has increased nearly 190% since March and 533% since April 2019, when the rate stood at 2.7%.

According to Ayler, employment fell in all major industry sectors during April, but job losses were particularly heavy in the leisure and hospitality fields, where 161,400 jobs were lost.

“Nationwide, much of the decrease within the leisure and hospitality sector occurred in food services and drinking places, but employment also fell in the arts, entertainment, and recreation industry and in the accommodation industry,” he said.

Ayler points out local government employment lost 19,000 jobs in April, while state jobs declined by 11,600 and federal jobs were down 900.

The Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Pulaski County, recorded a jobless rate of 11.5% in April. The rate reflected 9,924 of the area’s 86,505 estimated workforce unemployed. March’s rate was 4.1% and the April 2019 rate was 2.4%.

Virginia localities with the lowest unemployment rates in April were Falls Church, 5.8%, and Highland County, 6.3%. The March rate in Falls Church was 2.3% and Highland County’s, 3.9%.

March and April rates in surrounding counties, respectively, were: Carroll, 6% and 16.1%; Floyd, 3.5% and 11.1%; Giles, 4.6% and 13%; Montgomery County, 3.4% and 9.3%; Patrick County, 4.6% and 14.1%, and Wythe, 5.2% and 17.2%.

The statistical reference week in April was April 12-18.

