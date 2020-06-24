LewisGale welcomes new board member

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski is pleased to announce the addition of William K. (Bill) Cunningham to the Board of Trustees. Mr. Cunningham is well established in real estate sales, development and property management across the New River Valley. He also currently serves as Treasurer/Board Member of Friends of Claytor Lake; Vice President of Economic Development for Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of Pulaski Encouraging Progress; and a Member of the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority.

“I consider it an honor and a privilege to have been selected to serve on a board that is so important to our community. The LewisGale Hospital Board reflects a diverse talent of individuals that will oversee our most treasured assets, the health and well-being of the people of our community. I look forward to helping be a part of that process.” said Mr. Cunningham.

Mr. Cunningham joins the existing members of the Board of Trustees which includes Gary Hancock, Chairman; Dr. Will Hale, Vice Chair; Sean Pressman, CEO; Dr. Ben Davidson, Chief of Staff; Dr. Karanita Ojomo; Dr. Lisa Gray; Angie Covey; Joe Levine, Franky Marchand and Peggy White.

