Kevin Andrew Gibson

Kevin Andrew Gibson, age 26 of Pulaski passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Born June 22, 1993 in Radford, he is the son of Jennifer Ann Capps Gibson and the late Douglas Edward Gibson, Sr. His grandparents also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Ann Capps Gibson of Pulaski; brother, Douglas Edward Gibson, Jr. of Roanoke; sister, Patricia Gibson of Pulaski; nieces, Onna Sanchez, Alicia Sanchez, Leigha Gibson and Olivia Gibson; nephews, Migual Sanchez and Charles Gibson and uncle, Bruce Gibson.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. The family will receive friends before service time at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

