Kathryn Yolanda LaRue Dowdy

Kathryn Yolanda LaRue Dowdy, age 69, of Pulaski, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Christiansburg, Va., and was the daughter of the late Lettie Graham LaRue and Ernest Joseph LaRue. Kathryn was a member of Power of Deliverance Church in Dublin, Va. She loved her family, her church, bowling, and to meet her friends to line dance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Dowdy; brothers, Roy LaRue and Claude LaRue; sisters, Ginger LaRue Brewer and Revie LaRue Conner; daughter, Charlene R. (Jeff) Baker of Roanoke, Va.; three sons, William Scott Mollette of Bland, Va., Ernest Joe Mollette of Dublin, Va., and Terry Randall Mollette of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Miller (Shirley) LaRue of Christiansburg, Va.; sisters, Anna (Jack) McCrickard of Christiansburg, Va., and Debra (Junior) Merrix of Pembroke, Va.; six wonderful grandchildren, and many loved nieces and nephews.

A public graveside service is being held Friday, June 5, 11 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, with Pastor Delores Caldwell officiating.

The family is receiving friends Thursday evening, 6-8, at the funeral home and will be maintaining the Governor’s restrictions of 10 people at a time. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2020.

Comments

comments