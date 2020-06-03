K-12 education topic of virtual meeting

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on K-12 education is the topic of Wednesday’s virtual town hall meeting sponsored by New River Valley Public Health Task Force.

The 6-7 p.m. meeting is live-streamed at www.youtube.com/montgomeryva. A panel consisting of representatives from school systems in Pulaski, Radford, Floyd, Giles and Montgomery counties will discuss the pandemic’s impact on school systems and answer questions from the public.

To submit written questions in advance, visit http://montva.com/NRVtownhall. Recorded questions can be left in advance on voicemail at 540-391-0385, and questions can be submitted via Twitter at #NRVStrongerTogether.

Written questions also can be submitted to http://montva.com/NRVtownhall during the event. They will be addressed as time allows.

This is the fifth of a series of six virtual town halls the task force has held regarding the pandemic’s impact in the New River Valley.

The last in the series is Wednesday, June 10, 7-8 p.m. That topic will be COVID-19’s impact on higher education. Representatives of New River Community College, Radford University and Virginia Tech will make up the panel.

Past town halls are archived on YouTube and on the website and social media accounts of the task force and participating agencies.

