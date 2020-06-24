Juvenile to be tried as adult in murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WYTHE COUNTY — A Wythe County juvenile is charged with first-degree murder and will be tried as an adult in the Sunday night murder of a 19-year-old Rural Retreat man, Wythe authorities said.

In addition to the murder of Matthew Blake King, William Greg Akers III, 17, is being held without bond on a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, said Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline. Despite Akers’ age, Cline said Akers is being tried as an adult.

Akers is being held in juvenile detention until Sunday, June 28, when he turns 18. He will then be transferred to New River Valley Regional Jail.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office received a call a minute before midnight Sunday to say a male had been shot at Spirit Convenience Store at 6862 W. Lee Hwy. Deputies found the victim lying in the parking lot. Cline said King was already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses to the shooting said the suspect fled the scene on foot. Officers located the suspect, identified as Akers, nearby the scene and took him into custody without incident, according to Cline.

An investigation into the homicide remains ongoing.

Virginia State Police and Rural Retreat Police Department assisted Wythe sheriff’s department with the case.

