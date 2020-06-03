Judicial emergency extended to June 28

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Defendants awaiting a jury trial will have to wait at least until the end of June under action taken by Virginia’s Supreme Court Monday.

The court unanimously extended its March judicial emergency for a fifth time Monday, halting all civil and criminal jury trials and requiring the wearing of face masks, with limited exceptions, in courthouses across Virginia.

The latest extension of the judicial emergency, first enacted by the court March 16, is effective through June 28.

In keeping with orders amended in the fourth extension, courts are still encouraged to prioritize emergency proceedings, such as emergency protection orders. They also are encouraged to “conduct as much business as possible by means other than in-person court proceedings” and hold non-emergency, non-jury cases if it is safe and can comply with Virginia requirements for transitioning to routine operations.

Security will continue to monitor entrances to the courthouse, attempting to prohibit persons from entering if they have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 within the previous 14 days. Restrictions and requirements of the past four judicial emergencies also remain in effect; however, the latest extension requires almost everyone entering the courthouse to wear a face covering.

“In order to further minimize the risk of the spread of COVID-19 … all persons aged 10 or over entering the courthouse must wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth,” the court order states. “This includes judges, attorneys, deputy sheriffs, court reporters, employees, members of the public, contractors, and all others who work in or visit the courthouse.”

The presiding judge can authorize a face covering to be removed inside a courtroom if necessary to facilitate proceedings. Otherwise, only those with a health-related condition that prohibits them from safely wearing a facial cover, such as difficulty breathing, are exempt from the requirement.

Monday’s court order is subject to extension beyond June 28 if the Virginia Supreme Court deems it appropriate to do so.

