James William ‘J.W.’ Largen

James William “J.W.” Largen of Pulaski, Va., passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 69.

He was the son of the late James A. and Melva K. Largen. He is survived by his brother, Sammy.

Also surviving are his daughter, Ashley (Roger) Funk of Dublin, Va.; granddaughter, Erica; three great-grandsons, Christian, Alex and Michael. His extended family includes many aunts, uncles and cousins; a very special nephew, Pastor Jabe Largen and family of Faison, N.C.; and special friends, Shane, Nancy, Scottie and Keegan Craighead. He also leaves behind his precious Yorkie, “Miss Fancy.”

As per his wishes, he will be cremated with his ashes placed between his mom and dad at Thornspring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children’s Fund at Jordan’s Chapel UMC, Pulaski, Va. A small service may be held at a later date.

Stevens Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

REST IN PEACE “WALLEYE”

Written by: Editor on June 4, 2020.

