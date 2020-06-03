James Ralph Lane

James Ralph Lane, senior master sergeant USAF retired, age 83, of Draper, Va., died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born March 17, 1937 in Dublin, Va., and was the son of the late James Albert Lane and Lois Turner Lane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Elizabeth Lane Smith Minnick and Evelyn Lane Earles.

Ralph is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Janet Bocock Lane of Draper, Va.; sister, Carolyn Lane Kurgan of Pulaski, Va.; niece, Julie Earles Glass of Charleston, S.C., and brother-in-law, Ralph M. Bocock.

Ralph retired in 1975 from the United States Air Force after serving all over the world for 21 years. He then returned home to Pulaski County, Va., where he pursued many interests, gained skills, knowledge and enjoyment, reflected in his home, yard, and friends.

Due to the governor’s restrictions, a public graveside service will be held at a later date in Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va. An obituary announcement will be made at that time.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Ralph’s memory to a local charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2020.

