James Preston Perkins

April 30, 1982 – June 24, 2020

James Preston Perkins, 38, of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He attended Dublin Christian Church and was a manager at MTM Call Center. He was preceded in death by step-father, Greg Smith; paternal grandparents, James and Polly Horton; and maternal grandfather, Sherman Buckner.

Survivors include his mother, Vickie Buckner Smith of Dublin; father, Harry Lewis Perkins of Max Meadows; daughter, Sydney Elaine Perkins of Dublin; brothers and sister-in-law, Shannon and Brandi Perkins of Pulaski, and Zack Perkins of Max Meadows; sisters and brother-in-law, Krystal Perkins of Galax, and April and Brian Henderson of Hardy; maternal grandmother, Mary Buckner of Savannah, Ga.; aunt and uncle, Lesa and John Ballantine; nieces and nephews, Caleb and Cara Henderson, Marlie and Maklen Perkins; best friend, Dusty Henley; special friend, Mandy Liebner; and many other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Dublin Christian Church with Rev. Richie Goad officiating.

The Perkins family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2020.

