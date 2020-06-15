James Franklyn “Frank” Murphy

James Franklyn “Frank” Murphy, age 84, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center in Manassas, VA. Frank was born on June 20, 1935 in Pulaski, VA to Robert Edgar Murphy and Stella Blanche Farmer. On September 5, 1953, he married the love of his life, Evelyn June Timmons.

In addition to raising a family with his wife, Frank served his community as a town councilman in Manassas Park during the early 1970’s, eventually becoming the first mayor of the City of Manassas Park. He was actively involved with the Boy Scouts of America and was awarded the illustrious Silver Beaver award. Additionally, he loved to spend time hunting as well as being an avid fisherman.

Frank was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was predeceased by both of his parents as well as his two sons and their wives; James Franklyn Murphy, II (Terry) and David Thomas Murphy (Janice Lenore.) Survivors include his loving wife, Evelyn June Murphy; one daughter, Donna Jean Murphy (Cindy); his five grandchildren, David Murphy (Elizabeth), Jennifer Fortunato (Todd), Kristen Murphy, Jamie Struble (Jon), Joshua Murphy (Ellen); and eight great grandkids, Justin Kidwell, Hailie, Madasyn, Ashley, Dylan, Layla, Rori, and Dominic. He is also survived by numerous siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM for a funeral service at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center St. Manassas, VA 20110. A graveside service will then take place on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery, 42 1st St. NW, Pulaski, VA 24301.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

Comments

comments