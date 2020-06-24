It’s time to ‘give’ in the NRV

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Today’s the day to “give big” as Community Foundation of the New River Valley celebrates its 7th annual GiveLocalNRV online day of giving.

This year, contributors can help beef up the Fund for the New River Valley by helping the Foundation cash in on an offer by National Bank to match up to $10,000 in donations to the fund. All gifts made to the fund through today count toward the match.

Since its inception on CFNRV’s 20th anniversary in 2014, GiveLocalNRV has helped more than 100 organizations in the valley raise over $1.2 million. This year’s goal is to raise $325,000.

Donations, both big and small, are welcome at cfnrv.givebig.org and can be made at any time the 24-hour giving period.

In addition to helping organizations raise money, the event is designed to draw attention to nonprofit agencies and the important work they do in our communities.

Many organizations have seen significant impacts to their budgets this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Impacts have included increased demand for services, cancellation of fundraisers, and investments in new technology to enable services to be offered online. Fortunately, GiveLocalNRV offers a platform for nonprofits to promote their services and accept donations.

The Community Foundation plays an important and unique role in the New River Valley. Individuals, families, and businesses start endowments with us because they know we understand the needs of our region and can bring people together to address them in long-lasting ways. We developed the Fund for the NRV as a way to strengthen relationships around critical issues and provide local nonprofits with the funds, skills and confidence to put ideas into practice.

“The annual giving day has always been an exciting day as nonprofits tell their stories and share the impact they have on the NRV. This year’s giving day is particularly important, though. Our region’s nonprofit organizations provide essential services to our community, from childcare, to housing, to hunger relief,” said CFNRV Executive Director Jessica Wirgau.

She added, “They have stepped up during the pandemic to meet the needs of all those they serve, and now GiveLocalNRV is our opportunity as a community to show our support and thank them for their work.”

But community donations are not the only way organizations can benefit from this day. They can earn additional funds from the Foundation by reaching certain goals.

Wirgau points out CFNRV will give $10,000 in grants to the organizations that raise the most money, have the most unique donors by city/county and during designated “power hours,” and show the most creativity in the use of videos, social media and other media to encourage donations.

Written by: Editor on June 24, 2020.

Comments

comments