By WILLIAM PAINE

Saturday, June 6, a new business officially opened at 76 East Main Street in Pulaski as the ceremonial ribbon was cut for Hubbard Health Clinic.

Beth Hubbard, who owns this business, is a nurse practitioner and has worked as a nurse since 1982.

“We’re working on health and wellness and we’re trying to work on preventable chronic illness and do case management for that,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard’s clinic will treat various maladies including, diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure) and hypercholesterolemia (high blood pressure combined with high cholesterol) and Hepatitis C.

“We’ll also be treating things like strep and ear infections,” said Hubbard. “I’m trying to focus on people who work all the time and need after hours care, so we’re going to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday’s and that includes lunchtime appointments. On Saturdays we’re open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. This way, people can come in and get something done like with a urinary tract infection or ears or throat.”

Hubbard Health is also licensed to do sports physicals, DOT and CDL certification physicals and PAP Smears.

“We work on getting people healthy through medical care but also through a holistic approach,” said Hubbard.

Licensed Professional Counselor Khaliah Cousar is part of that holistic approach.

“I help people process through anxiety, depression and trauma,” said Cousar. “They learn about their personalities and how to have harmonious relationships in the world.”

What kind of trauma?

“All people have trauma, so I would have to do an individual assessment on them,” said Cousar. “I work with adolescents, I work with couples, I work with adults. Maybe it’s parenting issues, maybe it’s marriage, maybe it’s grief or loss of a job or loss of a loved one. Maybe it’s COVID-19 grief.”

Cousar also plans to have group therapy sessions at the clinic.

Another aspect of the Hubbard Health Clinic’s holistic approach involves the skills of Massage Therapist Susie Pierce.

“I’ll be here on Thursdays working with some of the patients that Beth has seen,” said Pierce. “When I’m not here, I have a practice in Dublin that I just opened.”

Pierce has a room in the back with a massage table and candles to set the mood.

“I do relaxation, therapeutic and deep tissue massage,” said Pierce. “I use hot rocks, hot towels and I like to use aromatherapy as well.”

Pierce is also certified in Cupping Therapy, which involves using a silicon cup and a little oil to suction the cup to the skin.

“You move the cup around and it brings oxygen and blood flow to the surface of the skin and that promotes healing in an area where you have an injury,” said Pierce. “It can also help to pull out a knot in your shoulder.”

Before opening this clinic, Beth Hubbard and Practice Manager LlewEllyn Meridith worked together for the past 17 years in a federally qualified Rural Health Care Center, which service medically underserved areas. According to Hubbard, Pulaski qualifies as a medically underserved area and the Hubbard Health Clinic is set to serve the needs of this community.

“We’re a private practice and we take insurance and cash paying patients,” said Hubbard.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2020.

