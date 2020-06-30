Highlanders Festival canceled

RADFORD — Radford Highlanders Festival is the latest event to fall victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This year isn’t the first time the 24-year-old festival has been canceled, but it is the first time cancellation is due to a health emergency. The event was slated for Oct. 10 on the Radford University campus.

Deborah Cooney, Radford City tourism director, said she believes the festival was canceled one time in past years due to flooding along the New River. She explained that construction on campus required the event to be moved to Bisset Park, along the banks of the New River, for a few years.

Radford Highlanders Festival Committee decided to cancel this year’s festival “out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the campus, community, festival participants and visitors to the City of Radford and region,” Cooney said.

The festival is a partnership between the city and university.

