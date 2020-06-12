Herman Woodson Smith, Jr.

Herman Woodson Smith, Jr., age 75 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the home of his sister in Fries, Virginia. Born May 1, 1945 in Allisonia he was the son of the late Herman Woodson Smith, Sr. & Alice Lucy Lee Huff Smith. His wife, Vadie Colleen Smith also preceded him in death.

Herman was a veteran of the United States Army, having served two separate tours in Vietnam.

He was survived by his sisters Rebecca Glovier of Galax; Regina Lovern of Pulaski; Dawn Blevins of Fries and many nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held 2 p.m. – Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home – Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

