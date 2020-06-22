Gunshots lead to barricaded suspect

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Fairlawn man is jailed without bond after allegedly firing shots in the community Thursday afternoon, and then barricading himself in his home when deputies arrived on the scene.

Officers were dispatched to 6499 Annie Akers Road just after 5 p.m. when a report was received of multiple shots fired in what police described as a densely populated area.

According to a press release from Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, the person firing the shots, identified as Jeffrey Scott Sims, fled into his house when deputies arrived.

When Sims refused repeated requests to come out, the department’s Emergency Response Team and negotiators responded to the scene. A perimeter was established to secure the area and ensure the safety of nearby residents. Meanwhile negotiators established a conversation with Sims.

Sims ultimately surrendered himself to authorities at 8:52 p.m.

According to authorities, Sims was on a secured bond in Montgomery County at the time of Thursday’s incident.

Montgomery County General District Court records show Sims is awaiting trial July 6 on a first offense of intoxicated driving. He was arrested in that jurisdiction May 27 and is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content of .15-.20, according to the charge.

Sims now faces charges of public intoxication, reckless handling of a firearm and violating conditions of pretrial release, according to the sheriff’s office and jail records.

The investigation into the Fairlawn incident continues. A Dec. 7 trial date is set in Pulaski County General District Court.

