Grim hired as new principal at Bland Elementary

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Bland County Public Schools has announced the hiring of former Pulaski County High School principal Mike Grim as the new principal of Bland County Elementary School. Mr. Grim replaces Laura Radford, who is moving to their central office as the new Supervisor of Special Services.

Mike Grim graduated from Bowling Green University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He received his Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Ashland University. He received his Masters of Science in Educational Leadership from Radford University.

Grim served as the principal at Pulaski County High School until late 2019. He was scheduled to serve the 2020-21 school year as a sixth-grade science teacher at the new Pulaski County Middle School.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2020.

