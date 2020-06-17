Grant application period opens

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Community Foundation of the New River Valley may not be accepting applications for its COVID-19 grants, but that doesn’t mean nonprofits needing assistance with navigating the pandemic are out of luck.

Monday marked the opening of the application period for CFNRV’s 2020 Responsive Grant Program. This year’s program is being modified to only offer general operating support grants of up to $4,000 that can be used at the recipient’s discretion. Qualifying organizations still in need of assistance with meeting pandemic services are encouraged to apply for a Responsive Grant.

“We know from the overwhelming number of applications we received to our COVID-19 Response Grants (110) and our regular listening sessions that the nonprofit community is facing challenges never seen before, and that flexibility is absolutely essential as they continue to innovate to serve their clients. The NRV’s nonprofits have gone above and beyond to meet our community’s needs during the pandemic, and we know they will use the money where it will have the greatest, positive impact,” said Foundation Executive Director Jessica Wirgau.

Historically, the Responsive Grant Program provides grants for program and operating support, but Wirgau recognized recipients needed more flexibility this year in using funds where they are most needed.

Nonprofits and units of government, such as libraries and schools, serving the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, and the city of Radford are eligible to apply for Responsive Grants. Visit https://cfnrv.org/grants/responsive-grants/ for application information. The deadline is 5 p.m. July 27.

Responsive Grants are funded through endowed funds individuals, businesses and families create through CFNRV to address needs in the region. An online grant catalog being created will make it easier in the future for endowed fund holders and the public to learn about and contribute to nonprofit agencies and organizations.

Between April and June, CFNRV awarded 39 organizations with over $76,000 from it’s COVID-19 Response Grants Program.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

Comments

comments