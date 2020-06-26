George Henry Hilton

George Henry Hilton, age 93, of Hiwassee, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at his home.

Born April 9, 1927 in Christiansburg, he was the son of the late Sidney Hilton and Lorraine Fay Coleman Hilton. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hilton and stepdaughter, Wanda McPeak.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by children Patricia Bishop, of Hiwassee and Linda Sands George of Richmond; sisters Thelma Smith, of W.V. and Janet Young, of Alaska; nieces Pattie Long, of Floyd and Bonnie Smith, of Beckley, W.V; and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m., June 30, 2020 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m until service time at the funeral home.

To Sign the online guestbook, visit www. bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2020.

Comments

comments