Foundation awards $32K to nonprofits

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Over half a dozen Pulaski County-serving nonprofit agencies are among 16 receiving grants in Community Foundation of the New River Valley’s latest round of COVID-19 disbursements.

CFNRV announced Thursday it’s third round of grant awards provides $32,000 to help area nonprofits negotiate increased financial and service demands resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As our localities begin to reopen, we know that COVID-19 remains a reality and the impact to our community and charitable organizations will be long-lasting. We are incredibly grateful to our endowed fund holders and to the individuals and organizations that contributed to this grant program. This is one among so many examples of NRV residents coming together to support one another in a challenging time,” said foundation Executive Director Jessica Wirgau.

CFNRV established its COVID-19 Response Grant Program in late March. It dedicated a significant portion of its 2020 endowed funds to the program and also accepted donations.

Since April, the agency has awarded $76,250 from the response grant program to 39 organizations ranging from hunger relief agencies to arts and education programs. Over 110 applications were submitted for grants of up to $2,000.

According to Wirgau, the foundation was able to award additional grants this month due to individual donations and a $10,000 grant from Micron Opportunity Fund at Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.

Latest grant recipients providing services to Pulaski County residents, and the agencies’ intended use for the funds are:

Beans and Rice, $2,000 from the General Endowment to support operating expenses associated with weekly food distribution and children’s weekend meal pickups.

Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia, $2,000 from the Highlands Fund, the Homer T. & Beverly A. Hurst Family Fund and the General Endowment to support operating expenses and provide for clients’ basic needs including food, medical equipment, prescriptions and housing.

Christiansburg Institute, $2,000 from the 4-17 Fund, the Community Service Fund and the General Endowment to support basic operations and continue the historic school’s renovations. Some of Pulaski County’s African-American population attended Christiansburg Institute prior to desegregation of schools.

Literacy Volunteers of the NRV, $2,000 from the Shuler Family Reading Fund and the General Endowment to make up for lost revenues from in-person fundraisers and allow LVNRV to retain staff currently providing tutoring remotely.

Mountain View Humane, $2,000 from the Paws & Claws Fund and the General Endowment to support basic monthly expenses and prepare for increased demand as clients require subsidy to access spay/neuter services.

New River Valley Senior Services, $2,000 from the Worthington-Dolloff Canter Treatment Fund to support essential transportation to medical appointments, specifically rides for dialysis and cancer treatments for needy individuals.

T.G. Howard Community Center, $2,000 from the Silver Care Fund, Ann & HW Huff Jr. Fund and the General Endowment to provide food and personal protective gear to elderly clients and to support frontline workers. Work is afoot to rehabilitate the center, on Altoona Street in Pulaski. However, during the pandemic its Outreach Program is serving the community by providing masks to those over age 60 and having underlying medical conditions.

Other agencies receiving $2,000 grants were Blacksburg Interfaith Food Pantry, Blue Mountain School, Eagles Nest Regeneration, Floyd Center for the Arts, Giles County Christian Service Mission, Giles Health and Family Center, June Bug Center, Sustain Floyd and Wonder Universe.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

