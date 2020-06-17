Fishing tournament helps local charity

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Third Annual City of Refuge Fishing Tournament took place Saturday, June 13, at the Gatewood Park Reservoir, bringing visitors to Pulaski County and supporting a local cause.

Sometime around 8 a.m., 25 contestants climbed into their kayaks with rods in their hands to begin reeling in the biggest fish they could find. The weather for Saturday’s event was just about right for a fishing contest with no rain and plenty of sunshine and by all counts, the fishing was good.

This was especially true for Pulaski native Dustin Thomas, who caught the biggest bass of the day with a length of 16.5 inches.

According to the rules of the tournament, the angler with the largest three fish wins the contest. Dustin Thomas also won the overall contest with the length of his three fish tallying 44.25 inches. His twin brother Eric Thomas came within an inch of victory with the length of his three fish totaling 43.25 inches. James Phibbs came in third with a total tally of 42.5 inches for his fish.

All three received tournament trophies for their efforts and multiple sponsors for the event provided for numerous raffles and giveaways. This meant that everyone entering the contest received some small prize and as well as a meal at the end of the contest.

The entry fee was $40 and these funds went directly toward supporting the City of Refuge of Pulaski. Joe Blankenship, the head of City of Refuge of Pulaski, was on hand and expressed gratitude that funds from this event went to his organization.

Billy Dalton conceived of this tournament and several others and though he didn’t officially enter the tournament, he did spend most of the day fishing in his own kayak.

“I combined my two loves … helping people and fishing,” said Dalton. “If you get them both together at the same time, you can’t go wrong with that. Anytime you can help somebody, that’s what it’s all about. That’s kind of how it all started, as far as that goes, and we just fell in love with kayak fishing so we added that to it.”

This year’s tournament resulted in more than $2,000 going to the City of Refuge. This is slightly less than last year’s total, as there were a half dozen less participants in the tournament this year. Dalton figures this was related to the COVID-19 virus, which forced him to reschedule this event. The original date set for the tournament was May 1 and May 2 of this year, when no gatherings of any size were permitted.

Even so, the parking lot at Gatewood Park was full and the families of the more than two dozen participants were seen recreating and snacking by the shoreline during the contest. According to Dalton, several contestants came from the areas of Galax and Cana. A few were from Blacksburg and a half dozen, including the two winners, came from Pulaski County.

“If it weren’t for Michael Valach and Mountain 2 Island, it would be hard to do any of this,” said Dalton. “He’s the one who got me turned on to kayaks and he’s the one that lets us use the facility. He’s been really great to the City of Refuge as a whole. He really cares about the community.”

As the angler’s kayaks floated to shore at contest’s end, Dalton took in the scene.

“People should come out and take advantage of Gatewood Park,” he said. “I mean this place is a gem. To have it in Pulaski County … we’re very fortunate.”

