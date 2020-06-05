First responders handle Friday accident

William Paine/SWT

An accident involving a delivery truck and a sedan occurred at approximately 4 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Wright Avenue and Route 11 in Dublin. According to witnesses at the scene, the delivery truck was heading north on Route 11 and collided with a woman heading south on Route 11, when it appeared the truck driver attempted to make a left turn on to Wright Avenue. The truck smashed into the front side of the car, which resulted in non-life threatening injuries to both drivers. The Dublin Fire Department was called in to extricate the female driver from the sedan, as the doors would not open. The fire department “popped off” the door shortly after they arrived. Both drivers were sent to an area hospital for examination. According to investigating officer, Deputy A.T. McKinney of the Pulaski Sheriff’s department, they will investigate the accident before issuing any possible citations.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2020.

