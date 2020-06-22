Fire finishes off vacant mobile home

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Fire destroyed what was left of a vacant structure in a mobile home park Thursday, but did not spread to nearby residences.

Brad Wright with Dublin Fire Department said the primary focus of firefighters was to protect adjacent mobile homes, within feet of the burning structure.

Dublin, Pulaski and Newbern fire departments were dispatched to Mabry’s Trailer Park, 5711 Thornspring Road, at 3:22 p.m. Thursday for a report of smoke coming from a mobile home. Wright said heavy smoke was visible in the sky before departments reached the scene and a second call to dispatch indicated flames and smoke visible.

By the time firefighters reached the scene, just seven minutes after being dispatched, the structure was gutted and collapsing in on itself, according to Wright. He said the vacant residence, which had no electrical service, apparently had been nearly gutted once before and was in the process of being removed.

The fire is under investigation, according to Wright. He said one person was evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

All units cleared the scene at 4:38 p.m.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Pulaski County Emergency Medical Services responded to assist.

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2020.

Comments

comments