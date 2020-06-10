Evictions on hold through June 28

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Virginia residents under threat of eviction have a reprieve, at least until June 18, under an order amended by Virginia Supreme Court Monday.

The court amended its June 1 fifth extension of the COVID-19 judicial emergency to suspend and continue “all residential unlawful detainer actions and issuance of writs of eviction” throughout the duration of the order, which expires June 28.

The “Fifth Order” indicates Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam requested the modification so the Commonwealth has time to “implement its comprehensive rent relief program to help relieve the public health risk associated with evicting Virginians from their places of residence” during the pandemic.

The court has extended the judicial emergency five times since Northam requested it March 16. The action essentially resulted in a halt to non-emergency court proceedings until recently. All civil and criminal jury trials remain on hold, but courts can now proceed with non-emergency proceedings as long as they can meet distancing and other measures required to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

