Estelle Bratton Wright

Estelle Bratton Wright, was called to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ from her home in Pulaski, VA on Monday, June 1, 2020 with her loving family surrounding her. She was born on September 7, 1929 in Pulaski, VA and was the daughter of the late Jessie James Bratton and Willie Sue (Rupe) Bratton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis F. Wright, several brothers and sisters and by her grandson, G.W. Leeson.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie Wright Taylor and husband, Lonnie of Dublin, VA; her son, Tony Wright and wife, Mary Ann of Dublin, VA; her daughter Janice Wright Stoots and husband, Donald of Pulaski, VA; her daughter, Vickie Wright Wukich and husband, John of Pulaski, VA; two sisters, Bonnie Jean Bratton Whisman and husband, Tom, and Colleen Bratton Lucion, all of Dublin, VA; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Affectionately known as Maw Maw-Honey by grandchildren and others, she was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother and a longtime member of the Valley Harvest Ministries in Dublin, VA.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2020.

Comments

comments