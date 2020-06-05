Dustin Shane Kemp

Dustin Shane Kemp, age 31 of Draper passed Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the UVA Medical Center.

Born November 4, 1988 in Pulaski, he was the son of Michael Leon Gallimore and the late Tammy Lynn Kemp. His uncle, Emory Jones also preceded him in death.

Dustin was a member of the Newbern Church of God.

He is survived by his father Michael Gallimore and wife, Christina Richardson Gallimore of Austinville;

An aunt (with whom he lived) Judy Jones of Draper; brother Joshua Kemp of Pulaski; and half brother Brandon Michael Gallimore of Austinville.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Thornspring Cemetery with Pastor Bucky Cruff officiating.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 5, 2020.

