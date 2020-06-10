DUI charged in fatal Sunday crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A West Virginia man was charged with intoxicated driving Sunday in a fatal single-vehicle wreck.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Lt. J.S. Milburn, Mercedes Diane Scales, 24, of Falls Church, and formerly of Christiansburg, died at the scene of the 6:05 a.m. wreck. She was a passenger in a 2017 Nissan Rogue operated by Preston Conner Jones, 24, of Peterstown, W.Va.

Milburn said the wreck occurred in the 1500 block of Ellett Road, about a mile outside Christiansburg town limits. When emergency services arrived, the Nissan was over a steep embankment and had collided with a tree.

Jones suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance. Milburn said Jones was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and additional charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and New River Valley Regional Crash Investigation Team.

