Driver’s license ceremony goes virtual

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court has decided to hold its remaining driver’s license ceremonies for 2020 via WebEx video conferencing.

The decision to move away from in-person ceremonies was made to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from Judge H. Lee Chitwood.

Those who receive notices from the court that they are scheduled to receive their license should contact the clerk at 980-3822 to schedule their ceremony. Choose option 3 when calling.

Participants must provide the clerk with a current email address and have a device with audio and video in order to participate. A parent or guardian must attend the ceremony.

Written by: Editor on June 8, 2020.

