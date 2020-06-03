Driftwood dominates the lake

William Paine/SWT

Vast amounts of rainfall sent huge amounts of driftwood floating from the upper New River to Claytor Lake, making for perilous boating conditions. The driftwood left coves and other areas of the lake clogged with the driftwood and other debris. During the early stages of the flooding there were even boats and sections of docks seen floating down the lake. Those brave enough to venture out onto the lake in boats were forced to use extra caution to avoid damage to their vessels and possible injuries. One local paddle board enthusiast, 14-year-old James Paine of Dublin, was spotted Saturday making his way through and around the debris. Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) has begun the cleanup process.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2020.

