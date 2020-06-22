Defund the police? Local law enforcement responds

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

In recent weeks, deadly interactions between white police officers and two black men have resulted in protests and riots in cities across the country. The reaction to these events has been swift and far reaching. Following the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis City Council voted to disband the city police force entirely and police involved in the incidents in Minnesota and Atlanta have now been charged with murder.

Outrage at perceived police bias and use of excessive force is wide spread but perhaps the most striking result of these events has been the call, backed by many politicians, to “Defund the Police.”

But what would defunding the police look like and should it be done here?

The Southwest Times asked Sheriff Mike Worrell and Major Daniel Johnson of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert about defunding their law enforcement agencies.

As it turns out, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department has already been asked to reduce their budget, but not as a result of perceived police overreach.

“When the COVID stuff hit, the county administration wanted us to cut our operational budget by 3%,” said Sheriff Worrell. “We went over it and there was literally nothing we could cut.”

“We’re strapped now as it is with the amount of call volume that we have within our department and the number of officers we have available,” added Major Johnson.

Currently the Pulaski Sheriff’s Department employs 53 people … is that too much?

“Well, those 53 officers cover the courts, cover the civil process and the School Resource Officer (SRO) positions,” said Major Johnson. “So, half of our department is taken away for those functions, which are critical functions because all of them are intertwined. That leaves the other half for the patrol to cover and the biggest part of our call volume is through the patrol division. The sheriff can’t just say, ‘We’ll just leave that school uncovered.’ We have to pull a person off patrol to take care of that. If you pull somebody out of the courts, the same applies. It’s like robbing Peter to pay Paul.”

“It’s going to get worse before it gets better because once they open the courts back to normal status, they’re going to be running late to the evening just to get caught back up,” said Sheriff Worrell. “So we’re gonna have to be running basically two shifts to cover that. The last few months, they’ve only done the things that are necessary, which still requires a certain number of deputies for the metal detectors and for each judge. So, you can’t just say OK, go take the day off.”

Could civil unrest come to Pulaski County?

“It’s always a possibility,” said Worrell. “We’ll address criminal activity. If people want to protest and whatever, that’s awesome. That’s your right. But when comes looting and setting fires and injuring others … I promise that we’ll address it.”

The Dublin police Department consists of seven full time and two part time employees, including the Dublin Chief of Police Dennis Lambert. Is he concerned about being defunded?

“I haven’t lost any sleep over that,” said Chief Lambert. “I’ve been here going on 24 years in Dublin and I know that there has been talk before of making a county wide police department, but our citizens have always stepped up and come to our aid on that. They don’t want a county wide police department. They like our small town police department. They like their quick response time and the fact that we know them and they know us.”

Lambert then produced several letters and cards sent to the Dublin Police Department from appreciative citizens.

The week before, in recognition of the ongoing nationwide turmoil, Reverend Marcus Harrison conducted a Prayer March from Dublin Elementary School to the Dublin Church of God. Lambert and several members of the Dublin Police Department escorted the Prayer Marchers along the way.

“We had multiple individuals comment on the great hospitality and camaraderie that was shown by your department,” read Harrison’s letter. “We know how busy you are and you took the time to work with local churches and offer assistance for this Prayer Walk, which demonstrates your commitment to our community.”

A postcard addressed to the Dublin police praised the department for saving a loved one’s life for what Lambert described as a health related issue.

A second postcard thanked the department for pulling one of their loved ones out from a burning structure. This occurred only two months ago, when a Dublin Police Officer arrived on scene even before the firefighters.

“We’re actually putting him in for a lifesaving award,” said Lambert. “Both the fire chief and the fire marshal said he would have died from smoke inhalation if he had not got there.”

Calls to defund or disband the police are often coupled with accusations of inherent racial bias within many or even most law enforcement agencies.

“I haven’t seen that,” said Chief Lambert. “We don’t have that.”

“I don’t think it’s an issue at all,” said Worrell. “Since I’ve been sheriff, I’ve got no complaints at all from residents as far as an arrest being racially motivated or excessive use of force. You have to take accountability for yourself and I, as a sheriff, take accountability for everybody here. I have to. We’re going to deal with it straight up. I mean, we’re not covering nothing. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong.”

With so much animosity directed toward the police in general, what effect does this have on working cops?

“You’re hearing it every day that the force is racist and all those mantras that are out there … like ‘screw the police’ … it gets to you,” said Worrell. “And that hurts us as far as being able to hire new qualified people that want to get into this as a career.”

“Who wants to be a police officer today?” asked Chief Lambert. “The money is horrible. The hours are horrible. Kids coming out of college nowadays, they’re like technology is where it’s at. So it’s kind of hard for us, but lots of times we recruit people that are from this area. They’ve grown up being a part of this community. It’s not about the money. It’s about the dedication … duty.”

Beyond low pay and difficult hours, police are more actively being prosecuted than ever before for what is widely seen as excessive use of deadly force. Just days prior, a police officer in Atlanta shot and killed a man who was resisting arrest. The man fought police and in the scuffle stole one of the policeman’s Tasers. As he fled, the subject fired the Taser at the pursuing officer, who then shot him twice in the back, killing him.

Riots followed and both officers were charged with felonies. One was charged with murder. As the case was still under investigation, none of these law enforcement leaders were willing to exonerate the police officers involved in the incident, but it was a subject they had all considered.

“It brings such a negative connotation to the police,” said Sheriff Worrell. “The press said ‘unarmed black man killed by Atlanta Police.’ He wasn’t unarmed. A Taser is considered a weapon but it doesn’t fit the narrative when they’re running the news.”

“I took a Taser ride,” said Chief Lambert. “It’s called taking a ride when they hit you with the Taser. I can attest that I have been stung by a Taser and I know that it incapacitates me. So if you get my Taser and you point it at me, you could take my gun away from me and use it to kill me.”

Most, of these controversies have occurred in large urban areas, where many seem to consider the police force as enemies of the people.

“I think the population is so much different,” said Major Johnson. “In those larger agencies, you’re just a police officer. For a smaller agency like us, these people not only see us in these uniforms here at the sheriff’s office, they’re seeing us at our kid’s baseball games … seeing us in the grocery store … seeing us in church. They not only see us at work but they see us outside of work. So I think they’re seeing us more as humans.”

“When we go to Walmart, we can’t get out without talking to 15/20 people,” said Sheriff Worrell. “So it’s different. You have an accountability to all these people. It’s not something you can go and hide from in your big pretty office.”

“The relationships that you build, that’s what’s great about working in a small community,” said Chief Lambert. “All the clergy in the area, they have my personal phone number. They call me anytime they want to. If they have homeless individuals or mentally ill individuals, they call me to see if I can get them some help.”

“I think we’ve done really well as far as being community focused because we have 53 deputies covering 35,000 citizens,” said Sheriff Worrell. “We need help and input from the community. We need their support. So I think we’re a little different than in the large cities.”

“I saw a poster the other day,” recounted Chief Lambert. “It said, ‘911 what is your emergency?’ They said, ‘Someone is breaking into my house.’ The dispatcher replied, ‘Well we’re sending our thoughts and prayer to you.’ That’s a dispatch from a defunded police department.”

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2020.

Comments

comments