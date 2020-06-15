David Lee Hancock

David Lee Hancock, 76, of Pulaski, Va., loving husband and an amazing father and grandfather passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.

Born August 21, 1943 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Buford Palmer Hancock and Maggie Mae Phillips Hancock. Also preceding him in death: brothers, Daniel “Pete” Hancock and Benny Hancock; sister, Velma Winebarger.

David is survived by his loving wife of 56 wonderful years, Phala Hancock; brothers, Dallas “Mutt” Hancock, Larry Hancock and Gary (Sandra) Hancock; sister, Diane Holdren; children, Sherri (Chuck) Havens and Sara (Tim) Gardner; grandchildren, Justin (Haley) Dauel, Ryan (Paris) Dauel, Lexi Gardner and Stephanie Havens; great-grandchildren, Ayden Simmons and Noah Altizer; sister-in-law, Freda Hancock; special sister-in-law, Susie Trail; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

David was a member of Pulaski Church of Christ, where he had a great love for the work of the church. He worked at Volvo Trucks for a little over 28 years where he retired from. He enjoyed golf until the last few years when he became physically unable to play.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home, with Eddy Gilpin and Clarence Lavender officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. A private burial will follow the service at Duncan Family Cemetery in Draper. Arrangements are being handled by Stevens Funeral Home.

