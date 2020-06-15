David Darrell Reed

David Darrell Reed, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Darrell was born in Abingdon, but was a long-time resident of Radford. He was a 43- year employee of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, singing and playing the guitar. Darrell will be remembered as one who loved and could be loved. His family called him “the best big brother in the world!”

He was pre-deceased by his parents David Charlie and Sarah Latham Reed and special grandmother Florida Ellen Latham.

Darrell is survived by sisters Sherry Smith and husband James of Waldorf, Md., and Jeannie Haga and husband Robert of Pulaski, Va.; nieces Breauna Smith of Newark, Cal. and Tasia Smith of Waldorf, Md.; nephews Neill Haga of Pulaski and Eric Haga of Hawaii; long-time girlfriend and love of his life Bea Lawson of Radford and her family; cousin Wayne Sells and wife Dixie; long-time best friend Danny Parker; aunts and other cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Rust Hollow Cemetery.

