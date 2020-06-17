COVID cases continue steady rise

While Pulaski County has been fortunate for the most part to have a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases in the area, there has been a steady rise in the number of people infected. The county also saw the first COVID-19 related death in our area recently.

As of Tuesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 30 cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County. Of those 30 cases, six required hospital care and one patient died.

Several other areas have also been less affected by the virus than others. Bland County still does not have a reported case of the virus. Giles County only reports six cases. The same is the case for Craig County. The City of Radford reports nine cases. Floyd County has now reported 10 cases with two requiring hospitalization and on death.

Other areas have not been as fortunate. The City of Galax now has 206 cases with 29 requiring hospital care and 10 deaths. Carroll County also has 175 cases with 15 that required hospital care and five deaths. Montgomery County has 97 cases with 10 that have required hospitalization and two deaths. Wythe County has reported 42 cases with two requiring hospitalization and one death.

Slightly further away, Roanoke City has now reported 270 cases with 11 hospitalizations and 10 deaths. Roanoke County has reported 141 cases, 10 hospitalized and five deaths. The City of Salem has reported 47 cases with three hospitalized and three deaths. Franklin County has reported 43 cases with five requiring hospital care and one death.

Other locations within nearby driving distance with higher case numbers include Grayson County (66 cases), Patrick County (32), Henry County (210), the City of Martinsville (56) and Washington County (58).

One reason for higher positive results in an increase in testing and more accurate case reporting. The Virginia Department of Health Tuesday morning reported 55,331 total cases of COVID-19, with 52,917 of those confirmed. There have been 5,643 people hospitalized due to the virus and 1,570 deaths statewide.

The outbreak was first officially detected in China in December 2019. The first case in the Commonwealth of Virginia was reported March 7, 2020.

Health care officials continue to monitor new data as it is recorded as restrictions are eased.

VDH urges all Virginians to stay safe. According to their website, “The best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 is to stay home as much as possible. This is especially important for people at higher risk of severe illness, such as older adults and people of any age with underlying conditions. If you leave your home, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others and wear a cloth face covering.”

Proper handwashing is also highly recommended, along with sanitizing regularly used surfaces on a regular basis.

Most people with COVID-19 develop mild illness and should isolate at home. The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other symptoms might include chills, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Not everyone with COVID-19 will have all symptoms and fever might not be present.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

