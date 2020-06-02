COVID-19 cases showing steady increases

By DAVID GRAVELY

While Pulaski County has been fortunate to see a low number of COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, the number of cases has shown an increase over time. Those numbers remain lower than many of the surrounding areas, however.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Pulaski County has now recorded 20 cases of COVID-19 with four requiring hospitalization.

As of Tuesday morning, Montgomery County reports 80 cases with nine that have required hospitalization and one death. Wythe County now reports 23 cases with two hospitalizations and one death.

Carroll County has seen a massive increase and now reports 100 cases and three hospitalizations and one death. The City of Galax has been hard hit since the beginning, now reporting 127 cases with 12 hospitalizations. Roanoke County reports 110 cases and eight hospitalizations and seven deaths. Roanoke City now has 171 cases with nine hospitalizations and nine deaths. The City of Salem reports 34 cases with three hospitalizations and three deaths.

Giles County numbers continues to report five cases and Floyd County reports seven cases with two hospitalizations. Grayson County reports 40 cases of the virus with four hospitalizations. The City of Martinsville is reporting 37 cases with six hospitalizations and one death. Henry County now has 136 cases with 10 hospitalizations and three deaths. Smyth County has 15 cases with four hospitalizations. The City of Radford reports six cases.

Bland and Dickenson counties still do not report any cases in their area. The only other areas West of Lynchburg that does not have a reported a case is Bath County. There are no areas east of Lynchburg without a case.

As of Tuesday morning, there have now been 328,889 people tested in the state and 46,239 total cases reported. Of those, 4,770 have required hospitalization. There have now been 1,407 deaths reported in Virginia.

These numbers reflect the total number of cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of the patients who tested positive have recovered and returned to their normal lives, as much as possible. Many of the patients who required hospital care have also recovered and been released.

Individuals who feel they may require testing should consult with their regular doctor first. They may also contact the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health center at 540-267-8240 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The line is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Any callers after those times should leave a message.

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force held drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday, June 2, at the Radford Recreation Center and will test again Thursday, June 4, at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane in Blacksburg. The site will operate from noon to 2 p.m. All testing sites are closed to the public. Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the sites, and only by appointment.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

Stay home except for essential travel; if you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

Stay home when you are sick;

Avoid contact with sick people;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

