County Supervisors present budget at public hearing

By WILLIAM PAINE

“This is a budget we can be proud of, particularly in this very extraordinary year,” said Joe Guthrie, chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

It was with these words that Joe Guthrie began Monday night’s public hearing at the Pulaski County Administrative Building. A public hearing, such as this, is required before passage of the county’s 2021 budget, which will take effect the first of next month.

Shortly after the meeting’s opening, Guthrie turned the mic over to County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, who delved deep into specifics of the 2021 budget.

This year’s budget is again balanced with general fund revenues and general fund expenditures equaling out at $50,562,812.

This figure represents a budget that has been decreased, however, from what had been originally planned. The budget was cut due to anticipated revenue losses due to steps taken to stem the spread of COVID-19. According to estimates, revenue would likely be down by nearly $2 million, though exactly how much remains uncertain. In light of this, the supervisors chose to take preemptive action by reducing the budget accordingly.

