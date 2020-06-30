County sports physicals scheduled for July 15

By DAVID GRAVELY

Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world, Pulaski County High School has found a way to schedule VHSL sports physicals for the 2020-21 school year.

Each year the school partners with LewisGale-Pulaski Hospital to offer low-cost physicals to high school and middle school athletes. Physicians, nurses and other medical workers and volunteers offer their services to the students-athletes of Pulaski County as a way of ensuring the safety and health of all those who participate in sports.

This year, those physicals have tentatively been scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, from 2 – 6 p.m. These physicals are required for students to participate in athletics in any Virginia High School League sanctioned school. The physicals given on this day will cover students through the entire 2020-21 school year.

Full details, including safety precautions to ensure that all social distancing and sanitation requirements are met and a schedule for the day, will be released closer to the date of the physicals.

