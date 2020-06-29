Council reinstates eliminated employees

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two Pulaski employees whose positions would have been eliminated July 1 are being returned to the payrolls.

The jobs of building official Sherri Gallagher and technical assistant Jessica McKinney were to be eliminated in the town’s 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget, which takes effect July 1. In place of their jobs, administrative staff proposed entering into an agreement with Pulaski County to provide building code enforcement services.

Upon receiving a termination notice, Gallagher appealed her job elimination to Pulaski Town Council.

Tuesday evening, Gallagher’s appeal and the agreement that would eliminate both positions, were on the agenda for council’s monthly work session. Other than votes taken, the entire meeting was held in closed, or executive, session due to agenda topics falling under provisions related to personnel and legal matters.

June 29, 2020.

