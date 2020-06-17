Collision closes Route 11

Melinda Williams/SWT

Two motorists were transported to area hospitals from the scene of a two-truck collision in the 5700 block of Lee Highway (Route 11), north of Ruebush Road, Monday afternoon. According to Dublin Fire Department, one entrapped motorist had to be extricated. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Deputy J.T. Lundy is still investigating the 5:06 p.m. wreck that closed all four lanes, requiring traffic to be rerouted along Old Route 11. Identities of the motorists and additional details were not available.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

Comments

comments