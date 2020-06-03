Collision claims motorist and horse

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SCOTT COUNTY — A Pennington Gap man died early Monday in a vehicle collision with a horse on Route 23 in Scott County.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Shelby Crouch said Jackson C. Harless Jr., 44, an unrestrained passenger in a 2008 Hyundai Accent, died at the scene of the 4 a.m. crash near the 7-mile marker of Route 23.

The driver of the Hyundai, 66-year-old Jackson C. Harless, also of Pennington Gap, was airlifted to Bristol Regional Medical Center. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash that instantly killed the horse, according to Crouch.

Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation, which is continuing.

Written by: Editor on June 3, 2020.

Comments

comments