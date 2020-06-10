Claytor Lake Sailing Association holds regatta

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Claytor Lake Sailing Association (CLSA) held their Spring Series Second Regatta Sunday, June 7, in an area adjacent to Claytor Lake State Park.

Westward and southwesterly winds averaging between seven and eight miles per hour gave sailors the push they needed to make for a lively competition. Sailing conditions were slightly less than ideal, however, as clusters of large and small driftwood still floated on the lake’s surface.

Wakes made by motor boaters eager to take advantage of the warm summer-like weather also provided for some extra turbulence for sailors but these conditions are common at Claytor Lake and the regatta went off without a hitch.

The Spring Series Second Regatta was comprised of two separate races, both of which were won by Jen Carroll in her small Zuma class sailboat. Each race was proceeded by a series air horn blasts let off by race committee members Ed Champion and Brecc Avellar, as they marked the starting line in their motorboat. The first race of the regatta began at 2:15 p.m.

