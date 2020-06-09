Class of 2020 to hold baccalaureate service

The Pulaski County High School Class of 2020 will hold a baccalaureate service Sunday, June 14, 7 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium at Pulaski County High School. The service will be led by members of the Class of 2020 and Class Officers. There will be a praise band to lead the gathering in special songs, chosen to reflect this unusual ending to the school year. This service is open to the public, but please note that social distancing requirements for safe gathering will be observed. Members of the clergy and youth ministers are especially invited to attend and take part in the “blessing circle” at the end of the program. For more information, contact the Rev. Terrie Sternberg, 540/980-3624.

Written by: Editor on June 9, 2020.

