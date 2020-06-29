Calfee Park to host adult softball league presented by Collision Plus

The Pulaski Yankees today announced they will be hosting a co-ed adult softball league at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park this summer. The league, sponsored by Collision Plus, will begin on July 20 and run for six weeks with games played each Monday evening at the Minor League Baseball ballpark.

“As we continue to await a final decision regarding our 2020 season, we know hosting Minor League Baseball this summer is increasingly unlikely,” said Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh. “We remain committed to being a great entertainment venue for our fans, and this softball league is a fun way for us to engage our community this summer.”

Registration is now open for the six-team league, with spots reserved on a first-come, first-served basis; the first six teams to pay the $650 registration fee will be granted admission into the league. Teams must have a minimum of 10 players and can have no more than 14 on their rosters. As a co-ed league, teams are required to have both male and female players on the field at all times.

All teams are guaranteed to play at least five (5) games, with the top four teams advancing to the championship tournament to be held on August 31, 2020. Admission to the games is free for fans, and the Calfee Park concession stands (“Calf-E’s Kitchen”) will be open to serve a limited menu, including beer.

