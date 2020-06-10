Cabins and beach will open to public at CLSP

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, June 9 – The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced that cabins and lodges at all Virginia State Parks will once again be open to the public as of this coming Thursday, June 11.

Claytor Lake State Park Manager Chris Doss confirmed this and added that all facilities, including the waterfront meeting facility, the picnic shelters and the restroom facilities, will also be open to the public.

In addition, as of this Friday, the beach at Claytor Lake State Park will again be open to the public.

“It’s going to look a whole lot more normal around here soon,” said Doss.

By this weekend, only the playground area of CLSP will be closed to the public, but there are stipulations.

For one, no linen service will be offered at any of the cabins/lodges in the Virginia State Park system, so that guests will have to bring their own pillowcases, blanket, towels, washcloths, shower mats, kitchen towels and dishcloths.

The idea is to reduce possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

“Our staff would have to be handling soiled linens and then we ship them off to have them cleaned,” said Doss. “So then you have another group of people who have to handle the soiled linens and it’s just not a good scenario to be handling all that linen.”

Secondly, a full 24-hour period must pass between rental reservations.

“The system is set up to protect the guest and the staff,” said Doss. “So the guests can rest assured that our staff has done a thorough job of disinfecting the cabins and it gives us more time to do disinfection.”

To reserve a cabin or lodge, call 800-933-PARK (7275).

There will also be stipulations for the newly reopened Claytor Lake State Park beach.

“The beach will be open in limited capacity to somewhere around half capacity,” said Doss. “We’re going to monitor and make sure it’s not overcrowded with not more than 50 people in one area.”

Some of the lifeguards who worked last year are returning to duty but as of Tuesday, there are not enough lifeguards to provide for guarded swimming every day of the week. This is due to the fact that no lifeguard certification classes were held this Spring because pools were closed for COVID-19.

Jack Watkins, aquatic manager at YMCA pool, said that life guard certification classes will begin as soon as Virginia enters Phase 3, but until then no classes will be held.

There will be a lifeguard present starting this Friday when the beach opens. From then, the plan is to have lifeguards present at the beach Thursday through Sunday. A lack of available lifeguards means that no lifeguards will be on duty Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and so beach goers must swim at their own risk.

So midweek beachgoers will have to swim at their own risk, weekend beachgoers will have to maintain some semblance of social distancing and lodge guests will have to pack a whole lot of linen but slowly, life at Claytor Lake State Park seems to be getting back to normal.

