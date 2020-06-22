Burcham brings 40 years experience to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

When she steps into the position as Pulaski’s interim town manager July 1, Darlene Burcham will have 40 years of community development and personnel management experience — much at the city level — to bring to the table.

Burcham, who is town manager of Clifton Forge through June 30, comes to Pulaski in her new position as part of the executive management team of The Berkley Group. The firm provides management services to localities with executive vacancies or in need of assistance.

Pulaski Town Council voted last week to contract with Berkley to provide an interim manager until a new town manager can be hired. Current manager Shawn Utt recently resigned to take a position as Smyth County administrator. Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair also resigned.

Before taking over as Clifton Forge town manager in 2010, Burcham served as Roanoke City manager from 2000 to 2010, and as Norfolk’s deputy city manager from 1995 to 1999.

According to a press release from town of Pulaski, during her time in Roanoke Burcham led “a multitude of improvements to the city’s operations and community strategy … with stellar results.” The release goes on to say Burcham has driven “positive change” in Clifton Forge during her tenure.

“Ms. Burcham will now be using her long list of qualifications and background of success to guide the town of Pulaski as we initiate the search for a permanent town manager,” states the press release. “We look forward to welcoming her to our town, and we’re incredibly excited to bring her into the fold of our ongoing community development projects. We have no doubt that the town of Pulaski will succeed under her leadership and guidance.”

Burcham has a masters degree in social work administration from Virginia Commonwealth University and a bachelor degree in psychology from William & Mary. She also attended Federal and Senior executive institutes in Charlottesville, which train local government leaders and managers.

