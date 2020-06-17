Attempted capital murder charged

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RINER — A Christiansburg man faces a charge of attempted capital murder after allegedly firing upon officers responding to a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies encountered gunfire when they entered a home in the 3700 block of Childress Road around 10:30 p.m., according to Lt. M.E. Hollandsworth. He said the officers were responding to a reported physical domestic incident when the shots were fired.

Deputies returned fire, but no one was injured, according to police.

Hollandsworth said the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jammie Duncan, barricaded himself inside the residence for over six hours. Crisis negotiators called to the scene convinced Duncan to surrender himself to authorities just before 5 a.m. Friday.

Duncan was arrested without incident on a charge of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer. Capt. Ed Hertling says additional charges are expected, pending further investigation.

According to Montgomery County General District Court records, an Aug. 18 preliminary hearing is set in the case.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

