Aquatics Man: our neighbor Jack Watkins

By WILLIAM PAINE

Jack Watkins is a young fellow but he’s been to more far flung places in the world than most of us will ever see. The 28-year-old Pulaski resident did not visit these places because he needed a vacation, though. In fact, it’s quite likely that no one would choose to vacation in any of the places where Watkins visited and worked for several months of his life.

Jack Watkins grew was born in New York City but grew up mostly in Rock Hill, South Carolina, just south of Charlotte.

“I had always been a big football player and loved basketball but something about swimming just clicked,” Watkins recounted. “It was a big part of my life. Going before school and getting in an hour and a half or two hours in the pool then going to school. Then going home, grabbing a snack and going back to the pool and then the gym. So it’s about two hours in the evening and two hours in the morning. It was a lot and it but it really gave me some time management skills.”

Jack swam on teams sponsored by his local YMCA and excelled in competition, especially in the Butterfly stroke.

“I went to nationals every year and usually finished top three in the state,” said Watkins.

He attended Clemson University, where he studied Political Science with a minor in Russian Studies. While still attending Clemson, a professor set Watkins up with an internship in the Balkans.

“He knew I wanted to get involved in human rights and that was an area that wasn’t well researched … where I could do some unique stuff and have a lot of opportunities,” said Watkins.

After arrival, Watkins was afforded the opportunity to travel to some unique places like Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a landlocked ethnically Armenian nation within the country of Azerbaijan.

“It’s actually only recognized officially by four other nations,” said Watkins. “So it’s one of the few ongoing fights for a country to be recognized as a country.”

Watkins study of Slavic culture and languages served him well and after the internship was over, he stayed in Bosnia working as a scribe. This allowed him to closely observe negotiations between the Bosnians and the Eastern Orthodox Church, which wanted to build a church on the site of a massacre that occurred in 1991.

When not attending these negotiations, Watkins worked on his honors thesis, which focused on the cultural destruction brought on by the Balkan war of the early 90s. After graduating from Clemson, Watkins planned to attend law school at Georgetown, but his Balkan experience changed his attitude.

“Scribing heated debates about whether or not it was OK to build a church over a mass grave site of Muslims … that’s what made me not want to go to law school,” said Watkins. “I realized this whole thing was such a pointless conversation and that no one was going to change their minds.”

The same professor who took him to Kosovo now suggested Jack enter the Peace Corps. Not long after, Jack Watkins found himself in South Africa as volunteer for the Peace Corps.

Not wanting to be a lawyer is perhaps understandable, but why go to Africa?

“My parents both were very giving people,” said Watkins. “My dad was an FBI agent for 27 years and always talked about he loved the duty and service of it. My mom was a nurse. I worked in YMCAs my whole life. I’d always worked with kids. I’d always found ways to get back. I didn’t want a job where I just sat by a desk. I wanted to be involved with people, even if it didn’t mean making a lot of money.”

To be an effective member of the team, Jack was taught a language called Sepedi, which is spoken by only a fraction of South Africans and totally unheard of in the rest of the world.

“They taught us the language and they dropped us off in the village and said go to town,” said Watkins. “South Africa is unique in that it’s stuck between the first-world and the third-world and I was definitely in the third-world.”

Jack was stationed in the village of Makgaung with a host family whose “House Father” was a doctor.

“We had a car, he had cell phones but electricity would go out a couple of days a week and we didn’t have running water,” said Watkins. “A lot of them lived off the land and traded goods … like chickens.”

Jack worked as a Community Health Volunteer, whose main task was to prevent the spread of the HIV virus. To accomplish this, he started a radio program at a nearby radio station.

“We did a lot of female empowerment talks but we kind of flipped it and also did male responsibility,” said Watkins. “We didn’t just want to put it on the females. We also wanted to change the mindset of young men. We talked about everything, like the dangers of drinking and how much that could affect you financially.”

One interesting assignment Jack had was to try and change a circumcision ritual that had existed even before America was a country.

“About when they were 12, they would send boys to what they called initiation school on the mountain and they would use a big rock to circumcise them,” said Jack, as he and I both winced.

Circumcision by rock was seen as one way in which HIV was spread and so Jack talked to village leaders and they agreed to allow a local doctor to perform the circumcision ritual in a more sanitary manner.

“I never wanted to jeopardize the integrity of that but I also wanted to help them progress in where they could make it safer without changing the tradition,” said Watkins.

While in South Africa, Jack was introduced to another Peace Corps volunteer, who lived in a nearby village.

“Being in South Africa you get a lot of questions like, ‘Do you know Beyonce?’ ‘Do you know Justin Beiber? ‘How many cars do you have?’” Jack recounted. “So just seeing another American was comforting and we shared a lot of the same views. There’s not a lot of Southern Christians in Peace Corps.”

Jack describes his faith this way.

“I’ve always been blessed and have always tried to take care of people and a big part of that is just trying to do the right thing. Anybody should do that regardless of their faith but our Christianity is what drives us to do that.”

The American Jack met was Pulaski County native, Allison Clark, with whom he began a relationship.

“I found out my dad was sick while I was still in Africa,” said Jack. “Allison immediately hopped in a taxi came up to me and helped me figure out what to do. So, she was there for me.”

They both returned to the states and Jack’s dad died a few months later. Jack married Allison shortly thereafter on Oct. 27, 2018 and the couple made their home in the town of Pulaski.

“Being in the mountains, being close to home … I mean it’s a beautiful area,” said Watkins. “So moving here was not a tough decision at all. Everybody I’ve met here was so welcoming. I love the Clark family. They immediately took me in like I was one of their own.”

Jack applied for jobs all around town but eventually came in contact with YMCA of Pulaski County Director Allison Hunter.

“Like I said, I grew up in Y’s,” said Jack. “I swam for Y swim teams. I Went to summer camps with the Y. Life guarded at the Y. Played pickup basketball at the Y. So I spent a lot of my youth around Y’s and so when Allison Hunter reached out and said that they needed somebody to help start a youth programs, it was right up my alley.”

Today Jack Watkins holds the position of Aquatics Manager for the YMCA of Pulaski County. Though the pool is temporarily closed due to COVID related precautions, in a normal year, Jack Watkins runs a program that gives free swimming lessons to all of the second graders in Pulaski County. He also operates a life guard certification class but by far his favorite aquatic activity involves the Y’s swim team.

“When I got here there’s only like five or six kids on the team,” said Jack. “We’re up to close to 30 now which is great. My goal is to get around 50.”

The motto of his YMCA swim team is “Good swimmers, Better People.”

“I want to make these kids good swimmers but it’s also about building good life habits,” said Watkins. “As much time as they spend in the pool, I try to get them to spend as much time on their schoolwork. It’s balancing that time but we’re teaching these kids what hard work is and how, if you want to pursue something, it takes a lot of effort. To be good at your craft, you can’t just wake up and try it every now and then. You got to really push yourself to get better at it.”

His wife Allison Watkins teaches third grade at Pulaski Elementary school and Jack seems happy working at the Y.

“People ask me, ‘Why are you just an aquatics director?’” said Jack. “You were in Africa. You worked in the Balkans. Why did you go from human rights to managing a pool? But the managing the pool’s the side part, getting to help those kids and trying to get them what they deserve is the real goal, and that’s what keeps me going.”

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

