Andrew ‘Andy’ William Hoosier

Andrew “Andy” William Hoosier of Radford, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 32.

Andy is survived by his parents, Wayne and Tina Hoosier of Radford, VA; sisters and brothers-in-law Jenna (Ethan) Edwards of Enon, OH; Jessica (Kevin) Muniz of Christiansburg, VA, and Amy Marion of Christiansburg, VA; daughter Ashton Price of Blacksburg, VA; grandfather Kenneth Pennington of Dublin, VA; aunts and uncles Mary (Scott) Taylor of Dublin, VA; Susan Pennington of Dublin, VA; Kathy (Steve) Warden of Pulaski, VA; Janice Hoosier of Pulaski, VA, and Bill Medley of Dublin, VA, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Evelyn Pennington, Elmer and Teena Hoosier and Aunt Dee Medley.

Andy was born in Radford, Virginia on July 29, 1987. He graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2005. At the age of 18 Andy achieved the highest level of achievement with the Boy Scouts of America by becoming an Eagle Scout. He then attended Gibboney Technical School where he obtained his Master Electrician’s License; Andy was an accomplished tradesman and frequently offered his assistance to anyone who needed it.

Andy had great love for his family and spent time with them often. He was a member of First Dublin Presbyterian Church, a devout Christian, and had strong ties with his church family. He loved spending time in nature, especially the woods where he loved spending time with his dog, Dexter. Andy was proud of his daughter, Ashton, and cherished their time together. Andy was well-loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his passion in helping others, his contagious laughter, and the ability to always have a smile on his face.

A graveside service for family and friends will be officiated by Pastor Kathy Warden on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Thornspring Methodist Church Cemetery in Pulaski, VA.

To send online condolences, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements.

Written by: Editor on June 2, 2020.

